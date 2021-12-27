HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennslyvania State Police department is adding 15 new liquor control enforcement officers across the commonwealth, including four in Punxsutawney.
The men and women joining the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) are a part of the 28th graduating class in the liquor control enforcement training program.
The graduates have been assigned to the following offices across Pennsylvania:
PUNXSUTAWNEY
Amanda L. Blough
Justin M. Reig
William B. Rossey
Jonathan J. Thomas
ALLENTOWN
Glenn I. Hodges
Jerry Simatos
ERIE
Kaitlyn M. Davenport
Kimberly A. Nerti
HARRISBURG
Charles P. Rogers
Allison J. Woods
PHILADELPHIA
Jason D. Brown
Diane L. Charlton
Shawn A. Meinhart
PITTSBURGH
Julie A. Olshavesky
Stephanie L. Seitz
Additionally, Reig received two awards and Meinhart received one for their work in the training class.
Reig received the High Scholastic Achievement Award for earning the highest level of academic achievement in the class and the Sergeant John M. Markary Physical Fitness Achievement award for the highest combined score on a series of physical tests.
Meinhart received the High Pistol Award for receiving the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.
The liquor enforcement officers are responsible for investigations performed undercover and open inspections of both licensed and unlicensed liquor establishments.
“I congratulate all of the distinguished men and women of the 28th liquor control enforcement trainee class,” said Colonel Evanchick. “The graduates join a devoted and elite group of officers who enforce liquor code violations throughout the commonwealth.”