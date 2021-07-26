Fort Benning soldier, East Alabama resident shoots her way to Olympic gold

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) — A Fort Benning soldier and Phenix City resident has claimed Olympic gold in Tokyo on Monday.

Amber English won the women’s skeet shooting event, knocking off reigning champion Diana Bacosi of Italy to bounce back after just missing the U.S. team for the 2012 and 2016 Games.

It was a USA sweep in skeet. Vincent Hancock gave the United States a sweep at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday after becoming the first skeet shooter to win three gold medals.

English, a 1st lieutenant, in the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning, is a native of Colorado Springs, Colo.

English comes from a shooting family.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Tweeted congratulations to English Monday morning.

“A huge congratulations to 1st Lt. Amber English on not only winning a gold medal in skeet shooting but also setting an Olympic record,” Austin Tweeted. “Your country is extremely proud of you today, and I’m so glad you’re representing us.”

Her father, Michael, won four world championship bronze medals in 10-meter running target from 1982-87. Her uncle also competed in international running target events, and her mother and aunt were national-level rifle shooters.

English has been one of the world’s best shooters despite coming up short in qualifying for the past two Olympics.

The 38-year-old finished third at the 2018 world championship and climbed to the top of the ISSF world rankings with seven top-10 finishes the past three years.

English went shot for shot with Bacosi, overcoming a steady breeze to hit 47 of her first 50 targets. She was perfect after reaching the final two with Bacosi, hitting all 10 targets to earn gold in her first Olympics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.