WEISSPORT, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that a jury has rendered a guilty verdict for former Weissport Chief of Police Brent Getz for raping a child.

30-year-old Brent Getz, of Lehighton, has been found guilty of raping a child, he was originally charged back in March 2019.

Police say the assaults started when she was four years old, and continued regularly for seven years.

“This verdict holds Brent Getz accountable for his horrific crimes against a child, and brought justice to a brave survivor who had the courage to come forward,” said Shapiro.

Getz’s co-defendant, Gregory Wagner, pleaded guilty and testified against Getz. Getz and Wagner will be sentenced at a later date.