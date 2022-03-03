HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been incredibly difficult for those both in Ukraine and Ukrainians watching from afar. That’s the case for Hollidaysburg native and former Penn State kicker Vlad Hilling.

You might remember Hilling from his days as a kicker with one of the most powerful legs on the Hollidaysburg Area High School football team, but Hilling is from Ukraine and grew up in an orphanage there until he was 12 years old.

Despite being adopted many years ago, he is still in touch with everyone who took care of him.

“They’re located in Khereson,” said Hilling. “They’re okay, they’ve been told to stay inside because they’re placed in an emergency where they can’t leave so they’re staying inside, however thankfully, god willing they are safe.”

Hilling hasn’t been back to Ukraine since he was adopted by his American family but watching the invasion unfold still hits close to home for him.

“There’s missiles being dropped, there’s tanks, there’s so much destruction to historic parts of Ukraine that can never be recovered,” Hilling said. “And to me that is extremely upsetting because the nation is so special and most importantly the people — seeing the deaths. The deaths on both sides. The Russians and the Ukrainians, it’s very sad.”

Vlad Hilling and Jahan Dotson

Orphanage Vlad Hilling lived at in Ukraine

Vlad Hilling

Vlad Hilling and James Franklin

Hilling spent the past couple years as a kicker for Penn State and he said the brotherhood of the football team has helped him get through this difficult time.

“I had Coach Franklin personally call me and ask to see me in his office and he just spoke to me for long period of time to see how I’m doing mentally, emotionally, and asking what can he do to help and learn more about the situation that is going on so he could help me and guide me.”

He’s thankful for the support many businesses and citizens in our nation have shown and he agrees the best way to help Ukraine is to hit Russia where it hurts.

“I feel like if we put more regulations on the Russian economy and encourage all the other organizations that are apart of NATO and around the world to put more restrictions on Russia and what they can do economically so that they suffer economically then they won’t be able to afford being in the war for this amount of time.”

Going back to his roots and visiting Ukraine is something Hilling has wanted to do for a long time, but right now he’s unsure when or if he will be able to do that again.