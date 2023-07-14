HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Pennsylvania’s political history is chock full of interesting characters and former state Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack is certainly one of them.

The Philly Democrat is a Former State Senator and Lieutenant Governor, who was unceremoniously bounced from former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s second-term ticket.

Since then, he’s done standup comedy and on Thursday, said he is considering another run for office.

“I feel really good. I, I got a lot of balls up in the air, and I’m excited about a lot of different things,” Stack said.

One of those things is becoming a CEO of a medical start-up.

“It’s a mobile clinic on your phone, that measures all your health systems so that, you know, if you’re well or if you’re getting sick and you need to go to the doctor, it’s going to save billions,” Stack said.

In 2018 Stack’s political career flatlined amid accusations that he treated employees and a taxpayer-funded state police detail poorly. Voters treated him poorly. He finished fourth in a primary won by John Fetterman and became the first Lieutenant Governor to lose renomination.

“That’s all in the past anyways,” Stack said. “And nobody cares about the past. They care about the future.”

“I’ve had some great times and I’ve had some downtimes,” Stack added. “And the bottom line is, it is made me a better person and I’m like more open to what the plan is for me.”

Stack says threatened political opponents engineered his fall from grace and his split with Wolf, and there’s no love lost for his former boss.

“All due respect to the former governor, I don’t think you’re going to hear much more from him in the future,” Stack said.

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2015, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, right, and Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, left, listen to remarks about the Port of Philadelphia during a news conference at the Southport Marine Terminal Complex in Philadelphia. Democrats in Pennsylvania nominated John Fetterman, mayor of Braddock, Pa., to replace Stack, the incumbent Democratic lieutenant governor, during the state’s Tuesday, May 15, 2018, primary election, and Wolf met Fetterman for lunch the next day to get to know the governor’s new running mate better. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

After being kicked off the political stage, Stack gravitated to the comedy stage. He has done several gigs in Hollywood.

“I didn’t think I was necessarily the best, but I thought I could perform in front of an audience and make people laugh and, and I can sell a joke like I could sell a policy,” Stack said.

And Stack wants a return to policy-making, even considered a run for Philly mayor.

“Can Mike Stack win another election in Pennsylvania? There’s no question,” Stack said.

Stack added that “I’ve learned and I’m tougher and I’m a survivor. And there’s nothing people like better in politics than a survivor and a comeback story.”