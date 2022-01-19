(WHTM) – Former Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released his official portrait on Wednesday, complete with a green lightsaber and college football helmet.

DePasquale, who held the Auditor General job for eight years, released the portrait one year after his term as Pennsylvania’s Auditor General ended in January 2021.

In a tweet accompanying the portrait, DePasquale said he dreamed of being a Jedi Knight since he was 6-years-old and that being Pennsylvania’s Auditor General enabled him to “fulfill” that dream.

That & the life lessons of football where you get knocked down & need to get back up again are reflected in today’s portrait unveiling. Thank you to everyone who helped me serve.

DePasquale’s football helmet is from his alma mater Wooster College where he was a Letterwinner in football during their 1992 season.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

DePasquale, a Democrat who served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives representing the York County-based 95th district, was defeated by Scott Perry in a U.S. House seat bid in the 10th District.