(WHTM) – Former Penn State and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was drafted 33rd overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Levis attended Xavier High School and Penn State University before transferring to the University of Kentucky in 2021.

Levis played two seasons with Penn State and two seasons with Kentucky while totaling 39 games played. His career stats include:

5,877 passing yards

64.9 completion percentage

46 passing touchdowns

25 interceptions

742 rushing yards

17 rushing touchdowns

While at Kentucky Levis would be named team captain in 2021 and 2022. Levis was named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in 2021 and the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2022.

Levis graduated in spring of 2021 from Penn State’s Smeal College of Business with a degree in finance and he graduated in winter of 2022 from Kentucky’s Gatton School of Business and Economics with a master’s degree in finance.