(WHTM) – Penn State football has had 381 players drafted to the NFL all-time, including six from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Penn State is one of only four programs with at least five picks in the last five NFL Drafts and since 2016 has had 37 players drafted in the NFL. There’s also been a Nittany Lion drafted every year since 2006.

Going into the 2023 NFL Training Camp are 46 former Penn State players in the NFL:

Buffalo Bills

Ryan Bates; OG/OC

DaQuan Jones; DT

Connor McGovern; OG

New England Patriots

Mike Gesicki; TE

Trace McSorley; QB

Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parson; OLB/DE

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley; RB

Cam Brown; ILB

Amani Oruwariye; CB

Washington Commanders

Troy Apke; CB

Tariq Castro-Fields; CB

Jahan Dotson; WR

Mitchell Tinsley; WR

Shaka Toney; DE

Baltimore Ravens

Odafe Oweh; OLB

Jordan Stout; P

Cincinnati Bengals

Nick Bowers; TE

Nick Scott; S

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dan Chisena; WR

Pat Freiermuth; TE

Allen Robinson II; WR

Joey Porter Jr.; CB

Chicago Bears

Jaquan Brisker; SS

Detroit Lions

Jason Cabinda; FB

Green Bay Packers

Sean Clifford; QB

Rasheed Walker; OT

Minnesota Vikings

John Reid; CB

Houston Texans

Juice Scruggs; OC/OG

Indianapolis Colts

Will Fries; OG/OT

Jacksonville Jaguars

Brenton Strange; TE

Parker Washington; WR

Atlanta Falcons

Arnold Ebiketie; OLB

Carolina Panthers

Yetur Gross-Matos; OLB

Miles Sanders; RB

Brandon Smith; ILB

New Orleans Saints

Blake Gillikin; P

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin; WR

Denver Broncos

KJ Hamler; WR

PJ Mustipher; NT

Kansas City Chiefs

Donovan Smith; OT

Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Johnson; DT

Arizona Cardinals

Jesse Luketa; OLB

San Francisco 49ers

Ji’Ayir Brown; S

Kevin Givens; DT

Seattle Seahawks

Chris Stoll; LS

Jonathan Sutherland; SS

Of the 46 active Penn State players, four of them were first-round picks.