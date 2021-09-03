Former New England Patriots wide receiver dies in motorcycle crash near Columbia

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former football player for the New England Patriots was killed in a motorcycle crash near Columbia Thursday night.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said David Patten, Jr., 47, was killed in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Clemson Road and Old Clemson Road around 9:45 p.m.

Rutherford said Patten was a former wide receiver for the Patriots.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said there were three units involved in the collision.

According to Pye, both a Honda van and Chevrolet sedan were traveling east on Clemson Road when Patten, who was driving the motorcycle in the westbound lanes, went left of center and struck the Chevrolet.

The collision caused the Chevrolet to strike the Honda van. A driver and passenger in the van were wearing their seat belts and not injured. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, said Coroner Rutherford.