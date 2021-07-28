Former Bradford County coroner arrested for allegedly stealing over $400,000

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Bradford County coroner Tom Carman has been arrested after police say he stole over $400,000 from an ambulance company.

Carman was seen being led into the state police barracks in Towanda in handcuffs for an arraignment Wednesday morning.

According to the release, while Carman served as the Bradford County coroner, he was also the CEO of Western Alliance Emergency Ambulance Service where he controlled their finances between 2014 and 2019.

Police say the an audit was performed determining that Carman stole $431,913.00 from the company.

Carman was arrested on theft charges.

This comes nearly a month after Carman resigned from his position as county coroner. Eyewitness News confirmed he was under investigation by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

Earlier this month, Carman was seen in a video that was circulating online. In the video, Musa Harris, known as the Luzerne County predator catcher, says he recorded an encounter with Carman at a convenience store in Kingston.

