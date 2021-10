The Philadelphia Flyers open the season at home against the Vancouver Canucks tonight.

Philadelphia finished 25-23-8 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 12-12-4 at home. Goalies for the Flyers allowed 3.4 goals on 29.1 shots per game last season.

Vancouver went 23-29-4 overall and 10-17-1 on the road in the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Canucks compiled a .900 save percentage while allowing 3.1 goals on 33.2 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.