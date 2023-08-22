(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A first responder is dead after being struck by a vehicle that drove recklessly through the scene of a two-car crash Sunday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, crews first responded to a two-car accident near the intersection of South Brickyard Road and Route 20 in North East shortly after noon Sunday.

No word has been given on injuries from the initial accident, however, while crews were directing traffic, a car drove through the scene at a high rate of speed and struck a first responder.

Police continue to investigate.