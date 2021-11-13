First-half recap: No. 6 Michigan swarms Clifford for five sacks in the first half

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) reacts after failing on a two point conversion attempt in o overtime against Illinois during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– So far throughout the first half, Penn State redshirt Senior Sean Clifford has been sacked five times as No. 6 Michigan leads Penn State with a score of 7-6.

Michigan Senior Aidan Hutchinson is credited with two and half of those sacks with Freshman Junior Colson getting the other half credit and Junior David Ojabo has the other two sacks.

Clifford has completed 12 out of 21 passes for 123 yards. One of those strikes was a 44-yard pass to Sophmore Parker Washington that set up a career-long field goal of 52-yards for redshirt Senior Jordan Stout. Stout also threw a pass on a fake punt and completed it for 18 yards early in the first quarter.

Michigan Junior Cade McNamara has completed 9 out of 14 passes attempted for 105 yards and a touchdown. McNamara threw a 21-yard dart to Sophomore Roman Wilson for the first touchdown of the game with just below six minutes left in the half.

Senior Hassan Haskins has 54 yards rushing on 13 attempted and leads both teams in rushing so far in the game.

Penn State will kickoff to Michigan to start the second half.