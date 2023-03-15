LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to fire officials, multiple row homes on North Plum Street in Lancaster caught fire on Monday evening.

Over 20 first-response teams were sent to the 500 block of North Plum Street around 5:45 p.m. after getting reports of a fire at a residence.

“We have 10 row homes affected. The last two of the row homes were the only homes that were occupied. Those families are being assisted,” said Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson of the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire.

Four adults, two children, and two pets were displaced due to the fire.

As of 11 p.m., the fire is under control, fire crews say.

The fire was on the same block where seven row homes were condemned by inspectors in 2019, displacing 17 residents from seven homes.

Chief Hutchinson said the fire posed a unique challenge for first responders.

“We do not make entry into condemned buildings. Obviously, there is a structural or interior problem, and for our firefighters’ safety we do not make entry into those buildings,” Hutchinson added.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace says the city plans to investigate the condemned buildings further.

“We will have a look and have our building code officials out to do a structural assessment. We will then make a determination about the future of these homes,” Sorace said.

According to abc27’s media partner LNP, more than 2,750 customers were without power at one point in the surrounding area. LNP also reported that PPL estimates power will be fully restored by 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is assisting the four adults and two children who were displaced.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, or which row home the fire started in.