(WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman will return to the Senate the week of April 17 after receiving inpatient treatment for depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Fetterman’s scheduled return was first reported by Politico and confirmed to abc27 by a person with knowledge of the plans.

Fetterman has been receiving treatment since Feb. 15 after voluntarily checking himself in for care. Staff said Fetterman is “doing well” and “on a path to recovery” after experiencing depression on and off in his life.

Last week, Fetterman’s office announced the Democrat would soon be returning to the Senate. His staff has shared pictures of Fetterman receiving in-person briefings from his Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson, while Fetterman’s wife Gisele shared family pictures from the hospital on social media.

The February hospitalization was Fetterman’s second this year after experiencing lightheadedness days in January.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May 2022 days before the Democratic primary and underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. Fetterman has said the stroke was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

Fetterman’s doctor acknowledged in October that Fetterman continued to “exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty” but that he was recovering well from the near-fatal stroke.

Fetterman was sworn into the U.S. Senate on Jan. 2 after defeating Republican Mehmet Oz with more than 51% of the vote. Fetterman’s victory helped Democrats retain control of the Senate.

In the Senate Fetterman serves on the Committees on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Environment & Public Works.

He also serves on the Joint Economic Committee and the Special Committee on Aging.