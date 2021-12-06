Federal judge denies motion to block SRS vaccine mandate

CSRA (WJBF) – A Federal Judge in Columbia, South Carolina has denied a motion to stop vaccine mandates at the Savannah River Site.

Ninety employees from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions filed a lawsuit to prevent SRNS from requiring COVID 19 shots, including a restraining order.

The employees allege, mandating the vaccine goes against South Carolina’s law against practice of illegal medicine. The employees named in the suit also say, that by forcing them to choose between a job and a vaccine they believe is dangerous, is a loss of liberty and that itself is cause for “irreparable harm.”

Related Stories:

In the explanation of the denial, Judge Childs says the employees have not met the required burden of success to award preliminary injunction because the plaintiffs have not met the burden of “making a clear showing of likelihood of success on the merits.”

The lawsuit against SRNS also claims that vaccine mandates violate public policy and state law against mandates. Judge Childs addressed that claim of state law violation saying, the court acknowledges the Senate Resolution addressing private employers requiring vaccines, but stated that resolution has not been enacted into law and cannot be represented as “law of the State.”

Review the entire motion below: