WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Joe Biden applauded Congress on Monday for a “historic achievement” when it passed gun control legislation, but a man who interrupted the president’s speech pressed Biden to “do more.”

While Biden was at the podium, Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting, stood up during his speech. Biden told him “sit down, you’ll hear what I have to say,” and then told event security to “let him talk.”

Oliver was a guest at the celebration but said the day should be anything but a celebration.

“President Biden, you can do more,” he said after the speech.

Biden signed the bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law nearly two weeks ago, and it toughens requirements for young people to buy guns. It also helps keep guns out of the hands of more domestic abusers and helps law enforcement get guns away from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.

Biden said the bill is just a first step, however.

“It will not save every life from the epidemic of gun violence,” he said. “But if this law had been in place years ago, even this last year, lives would have been saved.”