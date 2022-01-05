The 31-year-old father of a New Hampshire girl who went missing two years ago has been arrested on charges related to her disappearance.

Adam Montgomery of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested Tuesday, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said. Montgomery faces one charge of felony second-degree assault, one charge of interference with custody and two charges of endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire authorities say the search for 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery continues. She was last seen in October 2019, although she was not not reported missing until December 31, 2021 when police and family services were called to her home.

Kevin Montgomery, Harmony’s great-uncle, told NewsNation that he warned the New Hampshire Department of Children and Family Services that the girl was in danger. He said he’s been worried about her safety and well-being for years and claimed police didn’t take her situation seriously.

The Daily Beast reports that Kevin Montgomery called authorities to the girl’s home twice, in July of 2019 when Harmony had a black eye, and again October 19, 2019 — the last day anyone saw the 5-year-old.

Police searched a New Hampshire home Sunday that belonged to Montgmery’s family in 2019. It has since sold, but the new owner is cooperating fully, according to police.

The Manchester Police Department says two local business owners and two Massachusetts businessmen have donated more than $20,000 towards reward money for finding Harmony.

If you have any information please contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-203-6060.