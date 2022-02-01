BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A family wants answers after a fire destroyed their home last week in Duplin County.

The NAACP held a press conference at the site Tuesday, stating they believe it was arson that was racially motivated.

“The NAACP stands firmly behind Duplin County and the Judge family to bring closure and revelation to what happened here,” said Deborah Dicks Maxwell, president of the North Carolina State Conference of Branches of the NAACP.

In an update last week, Duplin County Fire and Emergency Management says the cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation.

“My husband and I worked so hard, many years, to establish a safe and loving home to raise our four children, and for them to bring the grandchildren here home to grandma and granddad, to share love, enjoy each other and make happy memories,” said Rebecca Judge.

No one was injured in this fire. One family member who was inside said she was woken up by the crackling sounds coming from the kitchen and was able to make it out in time to call for help.

Another family member said that not only is this devastating to their family but says there’s another thing that makes this situation even worse.

“Is just to realize, up close and personal, that there are people in our hometown, county, or state who are so evil, that they would do a thing like this,” said Judge.

The family added they still love the community, and this incident will not drive them out.

“My father built this home. Beulaville is my home. It will always be home. But I will say that after this event, I could not see it the same way,” said Alexander Lee Judge Jr., another family member.

A $5,000 dollar reward is also being offered for any information that might help officials solve this case.