(WHTM) — Retailer Family Dollar had started a voluntary retail product recall of certain over-the-counter drug products regulated by the FDA that were stored and shipped to certain stores between June 2022 and March 2023.

The reason for the recall is due to the product being stored by Family Dollar outside of the labeled temperature requirements.

The products below are the items that are affected by the recall:

0901458 ADVIL 200MG TABLET 100CT 0901839 ADVIL 200 MG CAPLET 24 CT 0902867 ADVIL DUAL ACTION 36CT CAPLET 0913023 ADVIL TABLET 50CT 0916071 ADVIL LIQUID GEL 40 CT 0999259 ADVIL TABLET 6CT 0999841 ADVIL LIQUI GEL MINIS 20CT

The recall states that Family Dollar has notified its affected stores, asking them to check stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any of the products that have been affected.

The FDA says customers with questions regarding the recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.