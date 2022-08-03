Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The man accused of brutally murdering his grandmother could soon be on his way back to Erie, possibly for the first time since Helen Vogt was murdered 34 years ago.

Jeremy Brock, 55, was arrested Monday, July 25, 2022 by U.S. Marshals in Texas. He is scheduled to appear before a judge Friday in Travis County where he’s being held.

Thursday morning, we spoke with the Erie County District Attorney, and she confirmed Jeremy Brock has an extradition hearing Friday at 2 p.m. in Texas. These murder charges from 1988 aren’t the only charges he’s currently facing.

In 1988, the murder of Helen Vogt shocked the Erie community. The 76-year-old grandmother of two was found dead inside her home on Zimmerman Road.

Police say she had been stabbed more than 50 times.

Her grandson, Jeremy Brock was a long-time suspect but police never had enough evidence to arrest him.

Now, thanks to new technology, police say they now have DNA evidence that proves Brock was his grandmother’s killer.

Brock was arrested Monday in Texas at his home where he was living with his mother.

We did some digging into the 55-year-old’s past. According to Texas court records, Brock has been convicted four times prior to his arrest this past Monday.

He was arrested for robbery twice in 2014 and once in 2015. In 2016 he was arrested for making a false statement for property and or credit. Last year, he was arrested in Travis County for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

That case is still going through the Texas court system. His next hearing in that case is set for August 19.

The extradition hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. (CT) Friday.