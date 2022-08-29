EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the expected road closures for President Joe Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre Tuesday.

According to PSP, President Biden’s visit will result in the temporary closures of Interstate 81, State Route 115, State Route 309 (Cross Valley Expressway), and River Street Tuesday in the afternoon and evening hours.

Mr. Biden will be going to the Marts Center at Wilkes University to talk about his “Safer America Plan” to help curb gun violence in the U.S.

Troopers say drivers are reminded to expect delays, backups, and congestion in and around the area during Tuesday’s event.

State police will be assisting the United State Secret Service, Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, and other agencies to ensure the safety and security of President Biden during his visit to the Diamond City.

This is President Biden’s re-scheduled visit as he was expected to come in July but canceled due to him testing positive for COVID-19.