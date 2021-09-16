ESPN ‘College GameDay’ heads to PSU, what fans need to know

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2016, file photo, The Penn State Marching Band plays on the field before an NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Penn State in State College, Pa. A day short of exactly one year since the victory against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions have another white out scheduled and another Big Ten power visiting for a nationally televised game. The difference this time is it will be no upset if No. 2 Penn State beats No. 19 Michigan on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Chris Knight, File)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — ESPN “College GameDay” will head to Beaver Stadium for the Penn State football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 18.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. with gates opening to fans at 5 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as “College GameDay” will cause parking, traffic and transit adjustments before the game, according to Penn State Transportation Services.

Road Closures

“College GameDay” will air from 9 a.m. to noon from the Old Main lawn. To accommodate setup for the program, the following road closures and parking adjustments will be in place.

Pollock Road will be closed between Fraser Road and Henderson Drive beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Saturday. The closure will extend from Burrowes Road to Shortlidge Road on Saturday.

The Old Main parking lot will be closed from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to provide a staging area for ESPN production vehicles. ROO permit holders who normally park at Old Main will be temporarily reassigned to the section of Brown A parking located behind Willard Building.

The Brown A parking area behind Willard Building will be reserved for ROO permits only, except for ADA and reserved spaces, from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All vehicles, including department vehicles, must be removed from this lot by Tuesday evening. Overflow parking for Brown A permit holders will be available at the Nittany Deck.

The Brown C parking area will be closed from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. ROO, LOO and ADA access will remain available through Friday, as will access to reserved spaces. The lot will be closed for ESPN access only on Saturday. Access to the Brown B parking area will remain available for Brown B permit holders through the normal entrance to Brown C through Friday.

Due to Saturday’s extended closure of Pollock Road between Burrowes Road and Pollock Road, the Brown B and Brown E parking areas also will be closed to all users on Saturday through 6 p.m. Permit holders in need of parking during these hours should park at the Eisenhower or Nittany decks. Any University departments with vehicles parked in these lots that may need to access them during these hours must relocate their vehicles to another parking area prior to midnight Friday night.

“College GameDay” Parking

For fans who plan to attend “College GameDay,” the following transportation and parking recommendations will be in place:

Students:

Students who live on campus are encouraged to walk to Old Main lawn or take the CATA White or Blue Loop bus and walk from stops on Burrowes Street or the Schlow Library on Beaver Avenue (White) or intersection of College Avenue and Allen Street (Blue).

Students who live off campus and State College residents are encouraged to walk to Old Main or take the CATA bus and walk from the Schlow Library stop on Beaver Avenue.

Students and fans who plan to park near ‘College GameDay’ location:

On campus: Paid parking is available at the HUB, Eisenhower, East, Nittany and West decks (no charge with a valid Penn State parking permit).

Downtown: There are three downtown parking garages that are within three blocks of the Old Main lawn that have hourly rates: the Beaver Avenue Garage, the Fraser Street Garage, and the Pugh Street Garage. Metered street parking also is available downtown.

Fans who plan to park in Beaver Stadium lots and attend GameDay:

Fans who have a Beaver Stadium parking permit and plan to park in their game day space and then attend “College GameDay” are encouraged to walk to Old Main (1.3 miles) or take the CATA White or Blue Loop bus to downtown and walk (two to three blocks).

Fans can pick up the CATA White Loop near the northbound lane of University Drive, just south of the intersection with Hastings Road and outside Gate D of the Bryce Jordan Center. The White Loop also stops in front of the Intramural Building and makes three more stops as it heads west on Curtin Road. Fans can walk from Schlow Library to Old Main.

Fans can pick up the CATA Blue Loop on Curtin Road in front of McCoy Natatorium and Shields Building and walk from the intersection of College Avenue and Allen Street to Old Main.

Football game parking

Football parking areas near Beaver Stadium (between Bigler Road and Mount Nittany Medical Center) are managed by Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics and require a football permit, which are only valid in their assigned lot. For more information, visit gopsusports.com, call 1-800-NITTANY, or email golions@psu.edu.

Additional on-campus parking on football game days is available through Penn State Transportation Services at the following locations:

East, HUB and Nittany decks: $40 (payable by credit card upon exiting at pay-on-foot or in-lane machines).

Eisenhower Deck: $40 (cash only paid upon entering).

West Deck: $25 (payable by credit card upon exiting at pay-on-foot or in-lane machines).

Tailgating is strictly prohibited at campus parking decks.

Standard parking rates ($1 per hour) will apply for the first two hours of parking at the East, HUB, Nittany and West Decks on Saturday, after which the event rates will take effect. Event parking at campus parking decks is permitted through 6 p.m. Sunday.

More information on weekend visitor parking, parking structure closures and fine amounts can be found on Penn State’s website.