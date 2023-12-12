FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – An inmate from Hermitage was arrested and booked into the Mercer County Jail Monday night, according to police.

Alex Rabold was charged with escape from the Erie County Jail, a third-degree felony. District Attorney Pete Acker said Rabold was booked into the jail around 7:30 p.m.

According to WJET, Rabold was serving time for misdemeanor charges including disorderly conduct, drug possession, receiving stolen property and evading arrest. He left UPMC Hamot Saturday, where he was being treated on a medical furlough.

City of Erie police said Rabold was suspected of stealing a hospital employee’s car, which was later discovered abandoned in Mercer County, according to WJET.

Rabold is awaiting an upcoming court hearing.