MILLS, WY. – According to KSN in Wichita, one of the inmates who escaped from the Barry County, Mo. Jail last Friday has been found in Wyoming.

Christopher Allen Blevins was found in Mills Wyoming and is being held in the Natroma County Jail in Casper, Wy.

A woman with Blevins was released, according to Wallace County, KS Sheriff Marshall Unruh, because Wyoming did not have a reason to hold her.

Her name has not yet been released, but both Barry County authorities and Wallace County, KS, authorities are working to produce a warrant for her, according to Sheriff Unruh.

The Barry County Sheriff said Monday that the inmates who escaped from the Barry County Jail last week are believed to have stolen a vehicle and driven to Salina, KS, before abandoning the vehicle and stealing another.

Salina Police told KSN that that vehicle was stolen on Saturday evening between 7:45 and 8:45 p.m. They say it was found in Greeley County, Kan. and that another vehicle was reported missing there.

According to online court records Stephen was in jail for drug-related charges, Crawford was charged with stealing and Belvins faced various charges including resisting arrest and driving while revoked.