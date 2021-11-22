Erie Police confirm Erie connection of identified victim from McKay Bay case in Florida

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny has confirmed that the body recently found in McKay Bay in Florida has been identified as Stephanie Crone-Overholts.

Overholts grew up and attended school in Erie, Pennsylvania. Records showed however that the victim most recently lived in Lutz, Florida.

It was reported earlier that Overholts’ remains were discovered near the 22nd Street Causeway Bridge in McKay Bay on November 11th.

On November 12th, more body parts were discovered by witnesses in the same area.

Earlier this week, police also located a silver Elantra that was believed to be connected to this case. Police however have not disclosed the relevance of this vehicle to the death.

This is an ongoing investigation and police have not released any information on any suspects at this time.

The family has released consent with the police in Tampa, Florida to use Overholt’s photo for any coverage.

Stephanie Crone-Overholts

