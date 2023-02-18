Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Coroner confirmed a Waste Management employee was killed on the job.

The incident took place Monday, Feb. 13, in a Millcreek Township subdivision.

The victim has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Ripley, New York.

That’s according to coroner Lyell Cook, who said the victim was collecting trash when he jumped off his truck and was fatally injured by a metal plow stake.

Waste Management released the following statement Thursday:

“This week, the WM team lost one of our own, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”