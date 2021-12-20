UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks will forego the Outback Bowl after officially declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“My experience here at Penn State is something that I will always be extremely grateful for,” Brooks said on Twitter. “Growing up as a kid with a dream to come play football for Penn State to having the actual opportunity to be a part of Linebacker U and this is team is still a surreal feeling.”

Dreams to Reality🙇🏾‍♂️ Love you Happy Valley, I’m forever in your debt!!💙🤍#WeAre pic.twitter.com/UYbIo8kngv — Ellis Brooks (@ellis_brooks13) December 20, 2021

This comes three days after linebacker Brandon Smith opted out of the Outback Bowl in preparation for the draft.

Penn State will face off against Arkansas on Jan. 1, 2022 at noon.