(WHTM) – Ellen Casey, who served as First Lady of Pennsylvania alongside her husband Governor Bob Casey Sr. for eight years and the mother of U.S. Senator Bob Casey, has died. She was 91.

“Our mother, Ellen Harding Casey, died peacefully this morning at Regional Hospital, Scranton after a brief illness,” said a statement from the Casey family. “We are mourning the loss of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the center of our family, and we are deeply saddened by this loss.”

Ellen and Bob Casey Sr. had four daughters, Margi McGrath, Mary Ellen Philbin, Kate Brier, and Erin Walsh, as well as four sons, Robert Jr., Christopher, Patrick, and Matthew.

First Lady Lori Shapiro released the following statement on the passing of former First Lady Casey:

“On behalf of our entire family, Josh and I send our prayers and condolences to the Casey Family on the passing of First Lady Ellen Casey.

“Ellen was an ambassador for the Commonwealth and her beloved home of Scranton. Like Governor Casey, she made family, health, and children part of her life’s work. Her work to raise awareness around breast cancer, literacy, and so much more made the lives of countless Pennsylvanians better.

“We are grateful to Ellen for her dedication to the people of Pennsylvania. May her memory be a blessing for her family and all of us who benefited from her service.“

Senator-elect Bob Casey D-Pa., makes remarks during an election night celebration in Scranton Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2006. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., gestures while standing with his mother, Ellen Harding Casey, as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden drives by during a visit to Scranton, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Senator elect Bob Casey D-Pa.,embraces his mother Ellen at an election night celebration in Scranton Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2006. Sen. Rick Santorum, a strong voice for conservatives who rose to be the No. 3 Senate Republican, was routed Tuesday by Casey, the anti-abortion, anti-gun control son of a popular Pennsylvania governor. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all US and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across Pennsylvania to immediately fly at half-staff.

Former Governor Tom Ridge released the following statement on First Lady Casey’s passing.

“Michele and I have heavy hearts today at the news that Pennsylvania has lost former First Lady Ellen Casey. When we first moved into the governor’s residence in January 1995, no one was more welcoming, open and gracious to our family than Ellen Casey. Her thoughtfulness and generosity of spirit during that period of transition helped us immensely, especially Michele who as the new First Lady welcomed Ellen’s good counsel about setting up a home in Harrisburg. Her leadership and advocacy on behalf of the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition has positively impacted the lives of countless women across the commonwealth. Her work in that area continues to this day. All of us so admired Ellen’s strength during former Governor Casey’s significant health challenges and the care and love she shared not only with her husband but her entire family. She was always there for Governor Casey and the family, a true matriarch in every sense of the word. Michele and I send our condolences to her son, Senator Bob Casey, along with all of her beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who were blessed to have had Ellen in their lives, as we all were. The legacy of selfless service demonstrated by Governor and Ellen Casey should serve as a model for all in public life to follow.”