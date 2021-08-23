ECU students are excited to return to campus, have in-person learning starting Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the day before the start of classes at East Carolina University, many freshmen spent the day walking around campus as they prepare for classes on Monday.

Eager students who spoke with WNCT said they can’t wait to return to school. There are some who are a bit nervous with coronavirus still a big health issue. At the same time, business owners seem to share the feelings, but for different reasons.

“Whenever you are walking around campus, people smile back,” said Brynn Underwood, a freshman. “I think everyone is so excited, just because we have been in a year of lockdown, everyone’s just like … oh my gosh … new beginnings.”

Many freshmen spent the day on campus searching for their classrooms and meeting new people. The preparation was all a part of going back to a more traditional way of learning. That comes after many of those freshmen got through their final year of high school through online learning.

“It’s like a big relief, we finally get to be back in class, be back in person, see the people we’re gonna be having class with, and like your actual classmates too,” said ECU freshman Jaida Johnson.

While there were some nerves, students said they are excited to hit the hallways, have classes in person and move past virtual learning.

“I’m kinda nervous,” said Olivia Rizzo, also a freshman. “I just hope it doesn’t get turned into online like it did last year.”

“Virtual was not the best for me, so hopefully this in-person thing works,” freshman Jenai Johnson said.

Some decided to head to Uptown before buckling down.

“The past few nights I’ve been here, it’s been booming, and I like the environment,” freshman Jarvis Harden. “Everybody up here, they’re cool, I like everybody.”

It’s also been a busy weekend for businesses like University Book Exchange. Employees in Uptown told WNCT they are facing some changes and have been understaffed but have been very busy during this time.