ECU police arrest man for setting police SUV on fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University police arrested a 19-year-old for setting a police SUV on fire.

On Tuesday, July 27, ECU police arrested Fernando Daniel Laurens and charged him with resist, delay, and obstructing a police officer and three counts of arson to personal property.

Laurens’ last address was in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania and he is not a student at ECU.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers received a call regarding an ECU police SUV on fire at 1206 Charles Blvd., at an ECU property located off-campus.

Greenville Fire/Rescue arrived quickly and extinguished the fire that damaged the rear of the vehicle. Officers were able to get a suspect description from camera footage in the area.

(ECU Police photo)

(ECU Police photo)

(ECU Police photo)

An ECU patrol sergeant located the suspect on 10th Street near S. Founders Drive. After attempting to flee from the officer, Laurens was apprehended. He was arrested under a $50,000 bond.

There was no immediate or ongoing threat to campus. The motive is unknown at this time.

The Greenville Police Department is assisting with the investigation and the State Bureau of Investigation was called to process the crime scene.