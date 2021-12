UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie is the latest Penn State football player to forgo the Outback Bowl to focus on NFL Draft prep.

In a statement posted to social media, Ebiketie thanked both Penn State and Temple for making dreams come true.

Dreams to reality🙏🏾

Ak out 💙🤍✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/HO2J1kib2U — Arnold Ebiketie (@A7chronic) December 28, 2021

Ebiketie finished third in the Big Ten with 9.5 sacks, and led the conference with 18 tackles for a loss. NFL Draft Buzz grades him as the 11th best defense end in the upcoming NFL Draft.