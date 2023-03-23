DENVER (KDVR) — The Park County Sheriff’s Office said the body of the East High School shooting suspect was found near his vehicle. The suspect is accused of shooting two administrators on Wednesday.

Austin Lyle, 17, was identified as the suspect by Denver police and was under a safety plan to be patted down each day before entering the school. During that search on Wednesday, Lyle got hold of a weapon and shot the staff members. He then fled the scene.

A vehicle that police believed was connected to Lyle was found in Park County near Bailey Wednesday afternoon.

At about 8:15 p.m. Jefferson County SWAT team found a body in the vicinity of Lyle’s vehicle, according to Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday morning, the Park County Coroner’s Office positively identified the body as Austin Lyle. The coroner said Lyle’s next of kin has been notified.

Austin Lyle is suspected of shooting two faculty members at Denver East High School on March 22, 2023. (Photo via Denver Police Department)

Cherry Creek Schools confirmed that Lyle was previously disciplined for violations of board policy and was removed from that district’s Overland High School.

Denver East victims identified

The victims have been identified as Jerald Mason and Eric Sinclair. The two are deans at the school.

Sinclair was in serious condition as of Wednesday evening after undergoing surgery. Mason has been discharged from the hospital.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with both their medical bills.

Students were sent home in a controlled release midday Wednesday.

Denver Public Schools respond to shooting

Superintendent Alex Marrero said he has committed to having two armed officers at East High School until the end of the semester. In a letter to the school board, he also committed to having an officer at each comprehensive high school.

In the letter, he admitted his decision likely violates policy but said “I am willing to accept the consequences of my actions.” The school board released a statement Wednesday evening in support of Marrero working “in partnership with local law enforcement to create safer learning spaces.”

In June 2020, the school board voted unanimously to remove student resource officers. The decision was made in the wake of protests demanding changes to policing following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Outside East High School on Wednesday, parents spoke of their concerns over the safety of their children. Last month, East High School student Luis Garcia was leaving school when his family said he was shot in his car nearby. He died three weeks later, and the next day students held a walkout.

Classes at East High School will be canceled through the end of the week. Next week is spring break, and students will return the following week.