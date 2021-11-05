Drug-using parents arrested after child born in trash-filled home, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people have been arrested after a child was born in an Indiana hoarder home where the parents were on drugs, authorities said.

Police say the child received no medical care and the mother admitted to using drugs while she was pregnant.

“The child was in a zero-chance situation,” said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

Deputies were called Wednesday about a welfare check at the residence. The caller said a baby had been born inside a mobile home a few days earlier.

When deputies arrived, they found a hoarding situation with trash from floor to ceiling, as well as insects. There was no crib or bassinet for the baby. A glass pipe with burnt residue, a pill bottle with powdered fentanyl, and an unused syringe were found at the home. Power had been shut off the day before.

The baby was taken to the hospital and is now in the care of child protective services. Authorities tested the child and found meth in her system.

Sasha Drake, the baby’s mother, told deputies she used meth and heroin while pregnant. She said the baby’s father, Clifford Johns, who was at the home, also used illegal narcotics. Drake admitted to not taking the child to the hospital because she thought child protective services would take away the baby.

Drake and Johns were arrested on charges of neglect and drug possession.

Both Drake and Johns have a lengthy criminal history. Drake has been arrested several times for possession of narcotics, shoplifting, failure to appear, theft and forgery. Johns has had several traffic violations including speeding and driving with a suspended license, as well as drug possession, neglect of a dependent, battery, and resisting law enforcement.

Drug abuse counselor Lisa Seif said the child “doesn’t stand a chance” unless the parents get clean.

Both parents appeared in court on Thursday and were issued $10,000 cash bonds and a no-contact order with the baby. Drake can have contact with the child with approval from the Department of Child Services.