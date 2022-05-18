HARRISBURG, P.a. (WETM) – Republican Doug Mastriano, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump just weeks before election day, won the Republican Primary for Pennsylvania governor on Tuesday night.

He will face Democrat Josh Shapiro who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

The winner will replace Democrat Tom Wolf who is term limited and can’t seek re-election for a third consecutive term.

Mastriano, a far-right member of his party who campaigned at an event promoting QAnon and conspiracy theories about 9/11, has been the front runner in numerous polls, leading some of them by double digits. Despite his advantage, Mastriano did not gain the support from numerous of his Republican colleagues. A number of them supported Lou Barletta instead, fearing that Mastriano is too extreme to win a general election in the fall against Shapiro.

Democrats have called Mastriano “dangerous,” citing his support of a lie that widespread voter fraud led to former President Donald Trump’s election loss in 2020.