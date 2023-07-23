Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, will be holding a rally in Erie next Saturday.

The rally will take place at the Erie Insurance Arena in downtown Erie on Saturday, July 29 at 6 p.m.

Doors open at 1 p.m., and special guest speakers will deliver remarks at 4 p.m. ahead of the rally.

Representatives for both Erie Insurance Arena and the Erie County Republican Party could not confirm the rally.

Trump previously held a rally in October 2020 while serving as president during his unsuccessful bid for re-election.

Click here to register up to two tickets.