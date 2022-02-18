EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Stroudsburg man has been charged with torturing a man in Iraq in addition to previous charges of illegal exportation of firearms.

The charges come from the Department of Justice and state that in 2015, 53-year-old Ross Roggio tortured a man in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

According to the release, Roggio suffocated the victim with a belt until losing consciousness, threatened to cut off his fingers, and directed Kurdish soldiers to inflict pain on him over a 39-day period.

The indictment states that in 2015, Roggio was overseeing the construction of a weapons factory in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. One of the employees under Roggio’s supervision raised concerns about the project and was abducted by Kurdish military under Roggio’s orders.

During the man’s 39-day imprisonment, the release states that he was interrogated, which included being suffocated with a bag, tasered over various parts of his body including the groin, being beaten with fists and rubber hoses, having his chest jumped on, and threats of mutilation of his fingers.

In 2018, Roggio and his company, Roggio Consulting Company LLC, were charged with 37 counts of illegally exporting firearms parts and tools from the United States to Iraq as part of a weapons project in Kurdistan.

In addition to the 37 firearms charges, Roggio now also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit torture and one count of torture. If convicted, Roggio could be imprisoned for 20 years for each torture charge, in addition to the maximum 705 years for illegal firearms exporting.