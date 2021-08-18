DOH: COVID vaccines kept 95% of New Yorkers with breakthrough cases out of the hospital

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- COVID vaccines remain highly effective at keeping people out of the hospital despite breakthrough infections, according to an analysis from the New York State Department of Health (DOH).

The analysis, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), determined overall effectiveness of the vaccines dropped from about 92% to 80%. However, 95% of people with breakthrough cases did not have to be hospitalized.

“The findings of our research are clear: Vaccines provide the strongest protection for New Yorkers against getting infected or becoming hospitalized due to COVID-19,” said State Health Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, a senior author of the analysis.

The DOH tracked breakthrough cases after the Delta variant surfaced from May 3 to July 25. They looked at the rate of cases as well as hospitalization among vaccinated New Yorkers who were 18 years or older.

The analysis also determined that unvaccinated New Yorkers were eight times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID and 11 times more likely to be hospitalized, compared to vaccinated New Yorkers.

“At this important time in the epidemic, we’ve observed a clear increase in cases for unvaccinated and even vaccinated people. Yet these results demonstrate that compared to unvaccinated people, those who are vaccinated remain consistently far more protected against infection and hospitalization,” DOH’s Dr. Eli Rosenberg and lead author of the analysis said.

The analysis will be published Wednesday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report series. The full analysis is also available below.