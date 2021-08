Disney World revealed its newest restaurant “Space 220.” The fine dining option is located in EPCOT next to the popular Mission: SPACE attraction.

The experience starts as soon as you enter the restaurant. Visitors will board a “space elevator,” which includes graphics that make you feel as if you were shooting 220 miles above the earth. Once arriving to the dining room, you’ll get a panoramic view of Earth below.

Space 220 is set to open in mid-September.