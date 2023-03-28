HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Singer Diana Ross announced that she is going to be bringing her 2023 tour to the Hershey Theatre this summer.

Ross will be bringing “The Music Legacy Tour 2023” to Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on March 31 at 10 a.m. You can click here for ticket information.

According to Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, Ross’s show will highlight all of her hits from her solo career, as well as when she was the lead singer of The Supremes. She is known for her hits including “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “Upside Down,” “I’m Coming Out,” “Reach Out and Touch,” “Endless Love” and many more.