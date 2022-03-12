McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A new report by the Department of Homeland Security says the agency must define violent extremism acts and set rules to prevent its employees from participating in inappropriate behavior.

The 20-page document, “Report to the Secretary of Homeland Security Domestic Violent Extremism Internal Review: Observations, Findings, and Recommendations,” was released Friday by an internal workforce group.

It found “the Department has significant gaps that have impeded its ability to comprehensively prevent, detect, and respond to potential threats related to domestic violent extremism within DHS.”

The DHS report was issued the same week that the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) released a report that found extremist hate groups were becoming more mainstream in U.S. society.

The DHS report was developed at the direction of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. It lays out 15 suggestions that the agency with 250,000 employees should implement as well as training to ensure DHS employees are fully aware of what types of behaviors are acceptable, and not. This includes:

Adopting a consistent definition of “domestic violent extremist” and descriptions of violent extremist activity and integrating into DHS policies.

Implementing a list of behaviors that may be indicators of domestic violent extremism.

Guidance on how to identify and respond to violent extremist activity within the agency.

Educate the workforce on the threat that domestic violent extremists within DHS post to the agency.

Ensuring employees are aware they must refrain from violent extremist activities and what reporting requirements are required.

Better screening and vetting of potential DHS hires.

More employee support.

The report noted that early intervention is necessary “to get support to employees who may be at risk of radicalizing to violence.”

DHS has one of the largest federal workforces and includes U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest two migrants on May 25, 2021, near Hidalgo, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

The SPLC report “The Year in Hate & Extremism 2021,” released Wednesday cited 733 hate groups across the United States in 2021, including 72 chapters of the white nationalist all-male group The Proud Boys, which supported President Donald Trump.

The SPLC report suggested the Department of Education do more outreach to students to “promote anti-racism programs and initiatives to teach critical thinking skills and digital literacy, so students can be inoculated against and fend off misinformation, disinformation and online radicalization.”

The SPLC report does not cite threats by DHS employees, but says overall American society is at risk of violent behavior due to “radical right” extremism. The report, said “misinformation and conspiracy theories are galvanizing attacks on democracy and government institutions and can lead to ideologically motivated violence.”