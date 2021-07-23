Destination Pennsylvania: Route 6 a travel hub for everyone

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Route 6 is a transcontinental highway that runs from Massachusetts to California. The portion that runs through 11 Pennsylvania counties, some 400 miles, is known at “Scenic Route 6.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story