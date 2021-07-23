Destination Pennsylvania: Route 6 a travel hub for everyone National News Posted: Jul 23, 2021 / 07:41 AM EDT / Updated: Jul 23, 2021 / 07:41 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP Route 6 is a transcontinental highway that runs from Massachusetts to California. The portion that runs through 11 Pennsylvania counties, some 400 miles, is known at “Scenic Route 6.” Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction