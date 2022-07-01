(WHTM) – A new virtual passport can take you around the City of Harrisburg showing off local artwork.

The free app is called “Murals and More” and comes with audio-guided tours of two suggested routes in Harrisburg that highlight a variety of murals and monuments.

Visitors and locals can sign up for the mobile passport and add it to their phone home screen.

Here are some tour tips from Visit Harrisburg:

We’ve created two suggested routes; The 3rd Street Walk to the Capitol and the Monuments & Murals Loop.

Each suggested route is approximately one mile in length on a mostly flat, paved, and easy to navigate path. At almost every point along the routes, the majestic PA Capitol Dome is visible as a navigation waypoint.

You can follow the routes or make your own path.

Most highlighted stops are free, outdoor public art installments.

Two stops (The Susquehanna Art Museum and the State Museum of Pennsylvania), require paid admission for full museum access. Plan a few extra hours to work these into your tour or visit us another time to enjoy at your own pace.

We’ve chosen artwork that’s viewable from well-traveled, paved sidewalks. Use common pedestrian safety practices to ensure a safe walk for yourself and for others enjoying the city.

This tour DOES NOT include every mural or piece of art in Harrisburg. Our goal is to highlight areas with a high density of diverse work that’s walkable in just a few hours.

Some locations include a “You Might Also Like” mention. These are murals or attractions that are a few blocks off the suggested route. Close enough to mention, but juuuust outside the scope of our mile-long routes. The choice is yours for adding them into your tour!

The current route suggestions will be in place until April 17, 2023. At that time, check-ins will reset.

After 14 checking you can earn a set of beautiful postcards featuring art and destinations from the trail.