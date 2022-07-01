SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – When you think of fashion you think of the Big Apple, but tucked away on the streets of Shippeswnburg is something that may surprise you.

The Fashion Archives and Museum of Shippensburg University offers an extensive collection of history, everything from 18th century clothing to a 1960s gold Lame tuxedo.

Visitors can see what people around the world wore centuries before most visitors were born.

“They’re so different from the clothes right now and they’re just so colorful,” said one visitor.

Fashion enthusiast Karin Bohleke designs the exhibits and manages a vast collection of thousands of pieces of clothing spanning centuries.

“Our oldest pieces are 2nd through 9th century AD Coptic textiles taken from Egyptian burials.”

The archives are also a resource for Shippensburg University’s history majors where students learn the ins and outs of running a museum, including how to identify, date, and preserve clothing.