Derrick Tangelo steps up in effort to slow down the run game

Penn State has now lost three games in a row, but the Nittany Lions went down to the wire against Ohio State.

The book on Penn State football this year has been that they can’t run the ball or stop the run, but on Saturday the running game continued to underwhelm, however defensively the Nittany Lions kept in check one of the best offenses in the country. The big key to that was stopping the run.

Ohio State was held to its second lowest output of the season, and besides a 68 yard run from TreyVeon Henderson, the Nittany Lions slowed the Buckeyes running attack by holding them below three yards per carry. A big part of that was Derrick Tangelo taking on a bigger role with P.J Mustipher out for the season.

“I’m proud of the way the defensive line showed up,” said Tangelo. “We knew that they were a high powered offense and we knew that we had to stop the run, make them earn it so I was happy that we did that.”

The 33 points Penn State allowed this most in a game this season, although one of the scores was a defensive touchdown.

Up next for Penn State is a road matchup with Maryland on Saturday.