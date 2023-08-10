ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pair of former Patrick Henry and Valley Select lacrosse players in JMU junior Savannah Derey and Pitt sophomore Gracie Kahoun was back in town Wednesday night. They held a camp for the Valley Select lacrosse players at the Rivers Edge Sports Complex.

“This is truly exciting for me. Because I have a passion for lacrosse. I love Roanoke as a community. I am really happy to give back to the girls who I was at one point,” said Derey.

“Well actually coming back to the program that even started and got my college career going. It is awesome to give back to these girls and watch them prosper and hopefully end up at a great program like I ended up at Pitt,” said Kahoun.

Derey and Kahoun feel by holding the camp it will help grow the sports of girls lacrosse in the area.