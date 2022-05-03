ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Hudson Valley Congressmember Antonio Delgado as Lieutenant Governor. Hochul announced the appointment via press release and on social media morning:

I am proud to announce I am appointing Congressman Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York. I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State. We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress. With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as Lieutenant Governor, we will both make history—and make a difference.

Schenectady-born Rep. Delgado’s congressional district includes the Capital Region, the Hudson Valley, and the Catskills. Elected in 2018, he lives in Rhinebeck and also represents the first Black or Hispanic person elected to Congress from Upstate New York. In a press release, he said:

“New Yorkers deserve a Lieutenant Governor who’s working day and night to make lives better for working people and their families. Upstate, downstate, doesn’t matter. We all want the same things, security, family, and opportunity. The key is to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and then be their voice to get the job done.”

The position of lieutenant governor of New York was effectively vacated once Hochul signed a bill allowing former lieutenant governor Brian Benjamin to be removed from the ballot for the June 28 Democratic Primary. This after Benjamin was arrested and then resigned over campaign finance charges.