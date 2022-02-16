HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2022, there were 2,445 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Feb. 14 for a statewide cumulative total of 2,264,761 confirmed cases and 464,516 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 4 to Feb. 10 was 12.7%. This is down from the percent positivity for the previous week of Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.

There are currently 2,517 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 428 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 177 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 42,424 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

The number of reported COVID-19 cases increased about 28 percent between Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, according to Department of Health data from Feb. 15. COVID-19 hospitalizations are down approximately 4 percent since abc27’s previous daily COVID-19 report. Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

February 4-10

County Positivity Rate Perry 23.4% Mifflin 22.6% Cumberland 17.2% Juniata 16.6% York 16.5% Adams 15.8% Franklin 15.8% Lebanon 15.4% Dauphin 14.9% Lancaster 13.4% Statewide average: 12.7% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Feb. 11, the last day the DOH data was updated, 61.6% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 72.5% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 76.1% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Feb. 15.

A total of 18,479,956 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Feb. 15.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.