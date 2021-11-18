Correction officer fatally shot at Altoona court building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona correctional officer died Wednesday after state police say she was shot during a struggle over a firearm at the city’s Central Court building.

The incident took place at 3:15 p.m. at 615 4th Street when an inmate who was being held in a holding cell took a pistol belonging to Blair County Prison Correctional Officer Rhonda Russell, 47, according to state police.

Christopher Aikens

The inmate identified as Christopher Aikens, 54, was transported from Blair County Jail to the court building for a preliminary hearing. Aikens took the weapon from Russel and assaulted her when he was being returned to the cell after using the bathroom. He was uncuffed during the incident.

An officer in the Court building then reportedly saw a fight between Russell and Aikens over the weapon. Troopers say the officer fired a shot at Aikens but ended up hitting Russell.

Aikens was then taken into custody while Russell was sent to UPMC Altoona after life-saving measures were performed on her. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Aikens was arrested by Altoona police on Nov. 10 when multiple guns, drugs and a police badge were found at his home during a state parole visit. He was arraigned in person at Magisterial District Judge Fred Miller’s office at 1:30 a.m. Thursday and is currently being held at SCI Huntingdon.

He now faces a slew of felony charges including second-degree murder, disarming a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm, escape, aggravated assault, kidnapping and other related charges.

State police in assistance with the Blair County District Attorney’s Office, The Blair County Coroner’s Office and other numerous Blair County Law Enforcement Agencies are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as we will continue to provide updates when more information becomes available.