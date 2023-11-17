BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder identified the man who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near the Interstate 74 split on Monday.

According to Yoder, 38-year-old Demario L. Coleman of Tampa, Florida was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary autopsy showed that he died from carbon monoxide due to inhalation of smoke and soot and thermal burns from a semi-truck and trailer crash.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to the crash at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday. Parts of Interstates 55 and 74 were shut down for several hours due to this crash.

Yoder stated that this incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police, and the Bloomington Fire Department.